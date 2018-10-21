21 ottobre 2018
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen vince ad Austin, il risultato del Gran Premio

Kimi Raikkonen conquista la vittoria ad Austin davanti a Max Verstappen e Lewis Hamilton
Il vincitore del Gran Premio, Kimi Raikkonen (ANSA | EPA | SRDJAN SUKI)

AUSTIN ­– Kimi Raikkonen torna a vincere dopo 5 anni (l’ultima vittoria risaliva al Gran Premio d’Australia del 2013) in una gara ad alta tensione. Conclude secondo Max Verstappen, dopo essere partito dalla diciottesima posizione, terzo Lewis Hamilton. Vettel sbaglia ancora e si gira, conclude quarto in rimonta davanti a uno spento Valtteri Bottas.

IL RISULTATO

  1. Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN, Ferrari LEADER
  2. Max VERSTAPPEN, Red Bull Racing +1.281
  3. Lewis HAMILTON, Mercedes +2.342
  4. Sebastian VETTEL, Ferrari +18.222
  5. Valtteri BOTTAS, Mercedes +24.744
  6. Nico HULKENBERG, Renault +87.210
  7. Carlos SAINZ, Renault +94.994
  8. Esteban OCON, Racing Point +99.288
  9. Kevin MAGNUSSEN, Haas F1 Team +100.657
  10. Sergio PEREZ, Racing Point +101.080
  11. Brendon HARTLEY, Toro Rosso +1L
  12. Marcus ERICSSON, Sauber +1L
  13. Stoffel VANDOORNE, McLaren +1L
  14. Pierre GASLY, Toro Rosso +1L
  15. Sergey SIROTKIN, Williams +1L
  16. Lance STROLL, Williams +2L
  17. Charles LECLERC, Sauber OUT
  18. Daniel RICCIARDO, Red Bull Racing OUT
  19. Romain GROSJEAN, Haas F1 Team OUT
  20. Fernando ALONSO, McLaren OUT