AUSTIN – Kimi Raikkonen torna a vincere dopo 5 anni (l’ultima vittoria risaliva al Gran Premio d’Australia del 2013) in una gara ad alta tensione. Conclude secondo Max Verstappen, dopo essere partito dalla diciottesima posizione, terzo Lewis Hamilton. Vettel sbaglia ancora e si gira, conclude quarto in rimonta davanti a uno spento Valtteri Bottas.
IL RISULTATO
- Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN, Ferrari LEADER
- Max VERSTAPPEN, Red Bull Racing +1.281
- Lewis HAMILTON, Mercedes +2.342
- Sebastian VETTEL, Ferrari +18.222
- Valtteri BOTTAS, Mercedes +24.744
- Nico HULKENBERG, Renault +87.210
- Carlos SAINZ, Renault +94.994
- Esteban OCON, Racing Point +99.288
- Kevin MAGNUSSEN, Haas F1 Team +100.657
- Sergio PEREZ, Racing Point +101.080
- Brendon HARTLEY, Toro Rosso +1L
- Marcus ERICSSON, Sauber +1L
- Stoffel VANDOORNE, McLaren +1L
- Pierre GASLY, Toro Rosso +1L
- Sergey SIROTKIN, Williams +1L
- Lance STROLL, Williams +2L
- Charles LECLERC, Sauber OUT
- Daniel RICCIARDO, Red Bull Racing OUT
- Romain GROSJEAN, Haas F1 Team OUT
- Fernando ALONSO, McLaren OUT